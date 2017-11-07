England coach Trevor Bayliss is not expecting Ben Stokes to play any part in the Ashes series. (AAP)

Glenn McGrath says England have lost their Ashes "enforcer" in Ben Stokes, with the allrounder unlikely to be involved in the five-Test series.

Former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath believes England will struggle to cover the void left by the Ashes unavailability of their "enforcer" Ben Stokes.

The allrounder remains in England waiting to hear whether police will charge him after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol on September 25.

Stokes was released under investigation and England coach Trevor Bayliss said he is not expecting any involvement from the 26-year-old in the five-Test series, starting in Brisbane on November 23.

"He's an incredible player, he fills two spots in one," McGrath said.

"If he doesn't come out, that's a big loss to England.

"But he's vice captain, he can't put himself in those positions or do things like that. He's got to realise that."

Stokes, who has been banned indefinitely by the England and Wales Cricket Board, is an unlikely tourist to Australia but calls are growing among former teammates for him to be selected if he is not charged.

"It's a massive blow for them without a doubt," McGrath said.

"The way he bowls, when he's on fire swinging that reverse swing, he's a quality player, without a doubt.

"He's an enforcer within the team and that's fine on the field as long as it stays there.

"Who would be the enforcer in his shoes?"