American songstress Taylor Dayne is set to serenade a Melbourne Cup marquee with her 1980s hits but is keen to finish her set and finalise her bets.

Eighties pop star Taylor Dayne is excited for a flutter at the Melbourne Cup despite feeling like a "wind blown tunnel."

The Tell It to My Heart singer, aged 55, braved the elements on the black carpet at Flemington on Tuesday wearing a powder-blue off the shoulder dress by Melbourne designer Elliatt.

"I can't wait to sing and start gambling. This is pretty fabulous, the Birdcage is something else," Dayne told reporters on Tuesday of the celebrity-spotting hub at Flemington.

"This dress is by a beautiful Melbourne designer, so we're representing Melbourne.

"I don't know if it's better than the Kentucky Derby yet, let me get my bets on."

Grammy nominated Dayne had some of the best hits of the 1980s including Love Will Lead You Back.

She is performing at the Sensis Marquee along with UK singer songwriter Jay Sean.