Fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas. (Getty Images)

The gunman who murdered 26 people at a Texas church on Sunday is believed to have been driven by a "domestic" dispute, officials said.

"This was not racially motivated, it wasn't over religious beliefs. There was a domestic situation going on with the family and in-laws," Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told a news conference.

"The suspect's mother-in-law attended this church," he said, adding that 26-year-old shooter Devin Patrick Kelley had sent "threatening texts" prior to the mass shooting.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, killed 26 people at a Texas church, police say.

Evidence at the scene has lead authorities to conclude Devin Patrick Kelley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he crashed his car.

He had been chased by armed bystanders.

They say Kelley also used his mobile phone tell his father that he had been shot and didn't think he would survive Once the shooting started Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, there was probably "no way" for congregants to escape, Wilson County Sheriff Joe D Tackittfor said earlier on Monday.