A car has ploughed into a primary school in Sydney's southwest injuring nine children, with NSW Ambulance describing the incident as 'horrific'.

Nine children have been injured, two critically, after a car smashed into a primary school classroom in Sydney's southwest.

The female driver of a Toyota Kruger hit the demountable near Boronia Road in Greenacre around 9.45am, police say.

Seven children are being treated at Banksia Road Primary School and two more have been taken to Westmead Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

The children are aged between nine and 11-years-old, said a NSW Ambulance spokesman, who described the incident as "horrific".

It's believed the car was within the school grounds when the incident happened, Nine Network reported.

There were chaotic scenes at the school as frantic parents raced to check on the welfare of their children.

Multiple paramedic crews are attending and police have established a crime scene.

The female driver of the car has been taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Police have asked parents who wish to collect their children to use the Boronia Road school entrance.