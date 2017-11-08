Ben Hunt says performance is everything and NRL contracts don't really mean very much. (AAP)

More than $8 million worth of NRL halves talent is either on the move or likely to go in the near future.

When the dust settles on an unprecedented $8 million-plus NRL halves merry-go-round it's quite likely only four clubs will start 2018 with the same first-choice pair they had 12 months earlier.

And with the rich, new contracts will come added pressure and scrutiny from fans and media for many of the game's best playmakers as they attempt to spark success alongside new teammates.

Back in January, Ben Hunt could hardly have imagined the competition-wide exodus that would follow when he signed his five-year deal worth a reported $6 million to move from Brisbane to St George Illawarra in 2018.

Now he looks back on the past fortnight - which includes Cooper Cronk's move to the Sydney Roosters and the subsequent unsettling of premiership-winning halfback Mitchell Pearce - and warns no one is really secure at their club, no matter the size or length of their contract.

Hunt, Cronk and Kieran Foran headline the list of playmakers already signed to ply their trade elsewhere next year, with James Maloney and Matt Moylan expected to follow by switching clubs this week and Pearce may join them.

Throw in Mitchell Moses' early clearance to join Parramatta and Wests Tigers' signing of Josh Reynolds plus a possible move by Blake Green to the Warriors if Pearce arrives at Manly as speculated.

With the revolving door triggered by Hunt's huge deal and an expanded salary cap in 2018, North Queensland (Johnathan Thurston-Michael Morgan), Canberra (Aidan Sezer-Blake Austin), South Sydney (Adam Reynolds-Cody Walker) and Gold Coast (Ash Taylor-Kane Elgey) may be the only teams sporting the same pairing they boasted going into 2017.

Asked if halves were now facing unprecedented pressure, Hunt didn't disagree but suggested it was more widespread.

"It's just the way the game's gone I guess. I don't think it's focused on the halves, it's every position you're in," he said.

The upheaval has resulted in several halves moving on despite having years to run on their contract.

Pearce, the incumbent NSW Origin halfback, could feel himself pushed out despite being contracted with the Roosters until 2019.

Hunt said no one's future was assured, regardless of their deal.

"No one is safe, you've got to be playing great football. It's shown over the last couple of weeks, it doesn't matter how good you are, you're not really safe.

"Contracts don't really mean too much anymore, I don't think."

THE HALVES MERRY-GO-ROUND

Deals signed in 2017

* KIERAN FORAN - Warriors to Canterbury ($1 million)

* JOSH REYNOLDS - Canterbury to Wests Tigers ($750,000)

* MITCHELL MOSES - Wests Tigers to Parramatta ($700,000)

* BEN HUNT - Brisbane to St George Illawarra ($1.2 million)

* CONNOR WATSON - Sydney Roosters to Newcastle ($500,000)

* COOPER CRONK - Melbourne to Sydney Roosters ($1 million)

Awaiting confirmation

* MATT MOYLAN - Penrith to Cronulla ($900,000)

* JAMES MALONEY - Cronulla to Penrith ($800,000)

Awaiting developments

* MITCHELL PEARCE - possible, Sydney Roosters to Manly ($800,000)

* BLAKE GREEN - possible, Manly to Warriors ($650,000)

(Contract figures based on reported values)