A new poll commissioned by the Stop Adani Alliance shows 70 per cent of voters don't want the Indian miner to be given a taxpayer-funded loan.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has distanced herself from a poll showing most Queenslanders believe the state should block any taxpayer-funded loan to Indian mining giant Adani.

The Stop Adani Alliance commissioned the ReachTEL survey 10 days before the premier last week announced she'd veto the loan, which came after it was discovered the premier's partner worked on the company's loan application.

The poll of 1652 voters showed 70 per cent did not want Adani to be loaned taxpayer funds from the federal government's Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) for a rail line to the Abbot Point coal terminal.

It also found 68 per cent of respondents believe the state government should exercise its power to veto the federal loan.

The results were released on Wednesday, and Stop Adani spokesman Peter McCallum stressed they had not been shared with anyone in the Labor government.

But he said it was clear the poll showed the premier had done the right thing in vowing to block a possible $1 billion NAIF loan.

Ms Palaszczuk repeated she supported the $16.5 billion mine and the jobs it would bring, but admitted there were "diverse views" in the community.

"As I said very clearly, we support the project, it needs to stack up financially, independently, it needs to stand on its own two feet," she said.

The Adani issue has been dogging the premier for all 11 days of the state election campaign.

Visiting Logan Hospital for a health funding announcement on Wednesday, Ms Palaszczuk stopped to congratulate a new dad, who surprised her by expressing support for the mine because he wanted to work there as a concrete pump operator.

The prime minister has also weighed in on the issue, saying the premier's decision to veto the NAIF loan was extraordinary, unnecessary and contradictory.

"It is an absolutely disgraceful abdication of responsibility on her part," Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.

Ms Palasczuk simply said Mr Turnbull "has issues of his own to work out".

LNP leader Tim Nicholls, who supports the mine and criticised the premier's veto, baulked when asked whether he supported taxpayer funds being used to help Adani pay for its rail line from the Galilee Basin.

"That's a matter for the NAIF board to make that decision. What I'm 100 per cent behind is supporting jobs in north Queensland," Mr Nicholls said.