Rieko Ioane and Jerome Kaino remain doubtful to face France while Liam Squire and uncapped prop Tim Perry join them in the All Blacks' medical ward.

The All Blacks blindside flank stocks have taken a double-hit while wing and prop are creating furrowed brows ahead of Saturday's Test against France in Paris.

Rookie flanker Vaea Fifita could be catapulted into the starting side for Saturday's clash after an ill Liam Squire was confined to his bed for the day.

Squire missed training on Tuesday while Jerome Kaino walked gingerly on his strained knee ligaments and is highly unlikely to play.

Kaino's fitness is so dubious the All Blacks called up one-Test No.8 Luke Whitelock as injury cover.

Whitelock, a member of last week's Barbarians side who pushed the All Blacks at Twickenham, is likely to play in the midweek fixture in Lyon next Tuesday.

Squire or Kaino must recover to prevent Fifita playing what would be the biggest Test of his short career.

The scorer of a spectacular try at home to Argentina in June, he made a couple of sharp breaks when starting against the Barbarians.

However, it wasn't that which stood out most to assistant coach Ian Foster.

"His contribution around the park in the detail side was really good," Foster said.

"Clearly he's stepping up and learning a lot. The physicality side was good.

"If he does get another chance, it's going to be the biggest one of his career. I'm sure he's going to be nervous about that but he's more than capable."

Flying winger Ioane trained for the first time on tour, having spent some of the first week in London confined from team-mates after contracting the mumps.

Foster says the 20-year-old lacked his usual zip and he would need to show signs of progression this week to be considered.

Asked if Seta Tamanivalu was ready to play his first Test as a winger, Foster said there were several options to claim Ioane's berth.

However, he said he would have no problem starting converted centre Tamanivalu, who performed smartly in the No.11 jersey against the Baabaas.

"There's a couple of things around his decision-making at the contact and his decisions on the defensive reads that have been his major work-ons in the last 12 months. Both of which he's making big strides in," Foster said.

"So overall pretty happy with him. Is he ready? I'm sure I'd be really confident to put him out on the park."

Tasman prop Tim Perry pulled up with a tight hamstring early at practice and will be assessed again midweek.

While he isn't a Test prospect, Perry's injury has the potential to cause headaches if he can't play the match in Lyon.

The All Blacks coaches will be reluctant to start Test looseheads Kane Hames and Wyatt Crockett in Lyon, meaning they may be tempted to fly in another prop.

Meanwhile, flanker Sam Cane welcomed the promotion of Whitelock, whose 19 minutes against Japan in Tokyo came four years ago.

Cane says the 26-year-old Canterbury captain's form has become too compelling to ignore.

"We know he's got a big work rate and, just like his brother (All Blacks lock Sam) he's very thorough with all his preparation. He fits in pretty seamlessly."