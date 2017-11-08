Andy Murray is planning to make a return to tennis at the Brisbane International at the end of December but says he'll only do so when he's 100 per cent fit.

Andy Murray is targeting a New Year comeback in Australia but has stressed he will not rush a return before his body is ready.

The Scot has not played since struggling through Wimbledon with a hip injury but is hopeful he will be able to take part in the Brisbane International, which kicks off next season's action on December 31.

Murray is continuing his rehabilitation by limbering up for an exhibition match against Roger Federer at the Andy Murray Live in Glasgow on Tuesday evening and feels he is making good progress.

When asked about his chances of making Brisbane, he said: "I hope I'm there. Things have been going pretty well so far in the rehab, but you just never know. You take each week as it comes.

"I've had setbacks and things can go quite quickly as well. I've been training for a few weeks now. Some days I've felt great and some days not so good.

"But I will come back when I'm ready and when I'm 100 per cent fit. "

He admitted it was a mistake to try and get ready for the US Open.

"And now it's time to give my body the rest and recovery it needs. I'll come back when I'm ready."