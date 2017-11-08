Ardent Leisure chief executive Simon Kelly will step down after six months in the role, the company says.

The embattled theme parks operator, which recently named veteran corporate raider Gary Weiss as the new chairman, did not disclose any reason for Mr Kelly's resignation, but said it will promptly commence a search for a new chief executive.

Ardent also said earnings at its bowling & entertainment business are tracking 20 per cent higher from a year earlier, but Dreamworld trading remains challenged and revenue at newly-opened centres under the main event business are also constrained.