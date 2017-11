Australia will consider breaking the mould and selecting four quicks for their pink-ball women's Ashes Test against England at North Sydney Oval.

Australia are considering taking four seamers into Thursday's pink-ball women's Ashes Test at North Sydney Oval.

Australia have tended to use mostly spinners in their team in recent years, but selectors are mulling whether to call up Test debutants Lauren Cheatle and Tahlia McGrath alongside Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry against England.

"We've got our last training session today, and it's probably a question of balance whether we go in with four seamers," captain Rachael Haynes said.