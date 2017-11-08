New Zealand's batsmen have failed to close the deal with India winning a rain-reduced T20 series decider by six runs in Thiruvananathpuram.

The tourists couldn't reach an achievable target after India posted 5-67 off eight overs in a match severely shortened by rain.

An excellent effort in the field was followed by a chase which lacked composure, eventually reaching 6-61.

It means New Zealand will leave the subcontinent with 2-1 series losses in both the ODI and T20 series. On both occasions they lost the decider by six runs.

Skipper Kane Williamson says with just eight overs in hand, the Black Caps' ability to bat at the death came under close scrutiny.

"Guys are coming out essentially playing death in terms of their batting from ball one," he said.

"It kind of means that you're not too fluid in how you're going to operate, whereas with 20 overs you can roll with the punches a little bit and it ebbs and flows."

None of the New Zealand batsmen could unearth their timing, with only Colin de Grandhomme's unbeaten 17 off 10 balls lifting them within sight.

De Grandhomme's second six left his team needing 11 off the last three balls but he and Mitchell Santner couldn't get any purchase on Hardik Pandya's seam deliveries.