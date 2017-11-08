The final country left out of the Paris agreement on climate change - Syria - now says it will join the deal, leaving America isolated in its plan to exit.

The United States is becoming isolated in its opposition to international action on climate change and other countries, especially China, are stepping up to fill the gap.

Syria now plans to join the Paris agreement on climate change, delegates at the UN climate conference in Germany said on Tuesday.

The decision follows Nicaragua signing up a fortnight ago, prompted in part by US President Donald Trump's June announcement he would seek to withdraw from the deal unless a better arrangement could be reached for America.

Syria and Nicaragua were the only two nations left outside the 195-country deal when it was agreed in 2015.

Meanwhile, China has been stepping up its role, with its Communist Party national congress in October for the first time formally naming the country a leader in global climate action.

Greenpeace East Asia's Li Shuo says this was a significant step for a country that previously has been reluctant especially in its approach to UN negotiations.

"President Trump's unfortunate decision to pull the US out from the Paris agreement actually galvanised China's climate action," he told reporters in Bonn on Tuesday.

"Over the past year we see many in Beijing see that America's difficulty is actually China's opportunity."

China has also joined the European Union and Canada to establish a new ministerial forum on climate change.

Talks to establish the body started during last year's UN conference, COP22 - when it became clear Mr Trump would win the US election - and it met for the first time in September with representatives from 34 nations including Australia.

European officials see this new group as filling the vacuum the US is leaving on the world stage.

However Mr Li said it still needed some clarity around its mission.

The US still has a delegation attending the climate talks and the Fijian COP23 presidency says it has been willing to engage and be constructive.

Meanwhile, environmental groups have sent also a "US people's delegation" of activists to Bonn.

One of them, University of Minnesota's Ellen Anderson, said much could be done at state and city level to combat climate change.

"It's important for the world to know that the people of the United States are moving forward on climate leadership and clean energy with or without the support of the federal government," Prof Anderson said.