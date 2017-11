Collingwood ruck-forward Mason Cox is confident he and Brodie Grundy can play in the same AFL side.

Mason Cox admits he had thought long and hard about the AFL opportunities available to him at Collingwood before signing a three-year deal in September with the club.

Cox played 10 games last season in the VFL, with Brodie Grundy preferred as the Magpies' lead ruckman.

As rival clubs circled, the 26-year-old had sought conversations with coach Nathan Buckley, president Eddie McGuire and captain Scott Pendlebury that reassured him he was capable of forming an effective tandem with Grundy.