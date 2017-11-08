Domino's chief executive Don Meij says staff wage increases across the group's store network will not lead to more loss-making franchisees.

An increase in staff wages is set to eat into Domino's revenue but the pizza maker has knocked back claims it will lead to more loss-making stores.

Chief executive Don Meij said union claims that Domino's has been saving $35 million to $50 million a year on wages by sticking to an expired 2009 enterprise agreement are false.

The Fair Work Commission last week ordered the old agreement be terminated by January 24 next year and for workers to be paid award penalty rates and casual loadings.

Mr Meij maintains that the increased wages of delivery drivers and store staff across the group's network in Australia will account for two per cent or less of sales, however the company has not given a dollar figure.

"The franchisees will be fine," Mr Meij told AAP ahead of the group's AGM on Wednesday.

"The penalty rates on the weekend and late nights are the only variables that have been changing and they haven't changed a lot."

The Retail and Fast Food Workers Union says franchisee profits could fall by 30 to 50 per cent under the new penalty rates regime.

And Deutsche Bank analysts have warned that more Domino's stores could fall below break-even, hurting the group's profit margin and hindering store rollout in Australia.

"We continue to believe Domino's share of the profit pool is too large and the heavy impact on franchisee profitability suggests Domino's may need to increase the financial support it offers," Deutsche Bank said in a report last week.

Mr Meij said the increase in wages would not lead to more loss-making stores and critics were not factoring in Domino's voluntary wage increases which have moved wages closer to the modern award in the past eight years.

"Forty-five stores needed financial support from us last year and there are stories saying this is going to grow," he said.

"Well it's not going to grow. It is going to be in and around those sort of numbers at any window of time.

"The question is: will we have to provide more financial assistance and the answer is no."

Mr Meij said stores incurred losses for many reasons, including being brand new, interruptions from road constructions or new competition in the area.

He said the company was constantly improving store profit margins through technology efficiencies, new ways of ordering and ongoing menu improvements.

Domino's has 20,000 plus employees across its 660 stores in Australia - the vast majority of which are franchisee stores.

Mr Meij said Domino's will no longer be revealing franchisees' profitability as it has done during the 2017 financial year because "it is giving away too much information."