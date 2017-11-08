VAR involves assistant referees watching the action remotely and then drawing the match referee's attention to officiating mistakes or missed serious incidents and was previously tested during the Wembley Cup charity match last month.
The International Football Association Board has tested Wembley and approved the use of the system alongside existing goal-line technology.
The FA previously confirmed VAR would also be tested at select FA Cup matches in January.
