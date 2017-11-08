Former prime minister Tony Abbott insists the era of the political assassin must end.

And don't expect him to go hugging his successor Malcolm Turnbull anytime soon.

"We don't want a revolving door prime ministership," Mr Abbott told 2GB Radio after being asked about the prospects of Mr Turnbull surviving in the top job.

"The era of the political assassin must end."

He called for a more "honourable polity" and politicians who understood being an MP was a commitment, not just a career.

Mr Abbott laughed off suggestions his coalition colleagues may approach him to ward off going over a cliff at the next election

"As an ex-prime minister, ex-leader, the only way you could come back is by way of a draft and that's not a highly realistic option," he said.

Mr Abbott insisted he wanted the government to succeed.

He laughed awkwardly when radio host Ben Fordham suggested Mr Abbott send Mr Turnbull an encouraging text message because he's had a tough week.

"He needs a hug," Mr Fordham said.

"I'm not a very huggy type," Mr Abbott responded.