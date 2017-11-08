Star shooter Erin Bell is hoping she can regain her best Super Netball form after switching from the Adelaide Thunderbirds to the Magpies.

The 30-year-old former Thunderbirds skipper made the surprise move after eight years in Adelaide.

"I hadn't been really happy with my game over the past couple of years," Bell told reporters on Wednesday.

"I just felt I wasn't really playing as well as I could so, just to be in a different environment with different coaches and different players around me, will hopefully give me that spark to be able to offer my best again.

"It's my 14th year in this type of league so just to have a fresh start and a bit of a change up (will be good).

"Sometimes as an older athlete, you don't get those opportunities towards the end of your career, so I'm really excited to see what I can do and what I can get out of myself."

The Magpies were bundled out of the inaugural Super Netball finals series by the Giants in a hotly contested semi-final. They are hoping Bell's experience can help them advance further in 2018.

The talented shooter has tasted premiership success three times in her decorated career, twice with the Thunderbirds and once with NSW Swifts. She won world championship gold medals in 2011 and 2015 with the Diamonds.

She trained with her new team for the first time on Wednesday and liked what she saw.

"The girls are very inspiring ... they work very hard in the gym," she said.

"Everyone has such high standards to push each other to get the best out of themselves.

"The group is such a competitive bunch ... it's a really positive environment and everyone is just excited to start again."

The Magpies' 2018 Super Netball season begins on April 28 against cross-town rivals Melbourne Vixens.