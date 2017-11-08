Tonga winger Daniel Tupou is gunning for the Kiwis in Saturday's Rugby League World Cup clash, and a host of current and former teammates.

Daniel Tupou can't wait to mix it with some past and present comrades when Tonga clashes with the Kiwis in their winner-takes-all Rugby League World Cup pool match in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Sydney Roosters star will face off against current teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and ex-Rooster Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at Waikato Stadium.

"I'm looking forward to it as it'll be the first time I've played against Jared, while I have come up against Roger a couple of times this year and it's always a good battle - it should be exciting," Tupou told reporters.

The Tongans' belief is growing after two convincing wins to start the tournament, downing Scotland 5-4 and rivals Samoa 32-18.

They're aiming to become the first tier-two rugby league nation in history to topple a tier-one nation, and at a World Cup to boot.

A victory over New Zealand would also guarantee them top spot in Pool B, and the evasion of Cup favourites Australia until at least the final.

"We're just enjoying footy and we've had two good games behind us, so we can use that confidence heading into this week," Tupou said.

"It's exciting and humbling for us to be in this position."

However the 26-year-old Tupou rejected the idea that Tonga have a significant advantage out wide, with teammate Michael Jennings in red-hot form.

The ex-Australian Test centre has bagged five Cup tries already, aided by the likes of David Fusitu'a, Solomone Kata and Will Hopoate.

But Tupou felt the Kiwis' own backline - including Tuivasa-Sheck, Jordan Rapana and Dean Whare - would provide a genuine threat of their own.

Elsewhere, Tupou backed young playmakers Tuimoala Lolohea and Ata Hingano - both Kiwi-born - to step up to the plate for Mate Ma'a.

"They're doing well and we trust them, and they're training really well - Tui and Ata know they have a hard task ahead of them," Tupou said.