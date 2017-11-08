Fortescue Metals Group has appointed two of its directors, Mark Barnaba and Sharon Warburton, as deputies to chairman Andrew Forrest.

Mark Barnaba, who heads the Fortescue board's audit and risk management committee, will become the co-deputy chair along with Sharon Warburton, who is the head of the board's remuneration and nomination committee.

The iron ore miner did not disclose any reasons for the appointment.

Chairman Andrew Forrest told the company's annual general meeting in Perth on Wednesday that the two appointees bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Fortescue's board.

Mr Barnaba, who has been a Fortescue director since February 2010, has previously held senior roles at Macquarie Group and currently sits on the board of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Ms Warburton joined Fortescue's board in November 2013 and has a strong background in mining, infrastructure and construction.

The new appointments come as Fortescue searches for a replacement for chief executive and managing director Nev Power, who will step down from his role in February.

Mr Power told the general meeting that Fortescue is continuing to focus on its strategy of investing in the core iron ore business, debt repayment, and delivering returns to shareholders.

The miner last month confirmed it remained on track to the meet its annual iron ore shipment forecast of 170 million tonnes, but downgraded its guidance on the price it expects to realise for its lower grade ore.

Fortescue shares were down 13.5 cents, or 2.7 per cent, at $4.895 at 1445 AEDT.