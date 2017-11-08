Veteran Nationals senator John 'Wacka' Williams has withdrawn from the race to be Senate president, leaving it as a five-way contest.
It is understood Special Minister of State Scott Ryan and backbenchers Dean Smith, Ian Macdonald and David Fawcett will throw their hats in the ring at a meeting of Liberal senators in Canberra on Monday morning.
A ballot of all senators will be needed on Monday, as Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson also plans to nominate - pledging to donate the extra pay to charity.