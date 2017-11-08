Signout
Four Liberals are in the running for the post of Senate president after the resignation of Stephen Parry.
Veteran Nationals senator John 'Wacka' Williams has withdrawn from the race to be Senate president, leaving it as a five-way contest.

It is understood Special Minister of State Scott Ryan and backbenchers Dean Smith, Ian Macdonald and David Fawcett will throw their hats in the ring at a meeting of Liberal senators in Canberra on Monday morning.

A ballot of all senators will be needed on Monday, as Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson also plans to nominate - pledging to donate the extra pay to charity.

