Dan Tehan will seek clarification on plans to build a wind farm on a WWI battlefield in France. (AAP)

Veterans' Affairs Dan Tehan will be speaking to his French counterpart about plans for a wind farm on a WWI battlefield where thousands of Australians died.

There are reports turbines could be installed where the two battles of Bullecourt were fought 100 years ago, resulting in more than 10,000 Australian casualties.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan says the project had been "on-again-off-again" for at least the past year.

He has promised to reach out to his French counterpart to get a better understanding of the situation before taking it any further.

He's noted that the local mayor has also expressed concerns about the project.

"The French people, like the Australian people, understand the significance of this land and they have the utmost respect for the sacrifices made by Australian soldiers on their soil," he told AAP in a statement on Wednesday.

"Australia enjoys a close working relationship with the French government when it comes to recovering the remains of Australians from French battlefields."