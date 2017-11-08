Veteran Jillaroos prop Steph Hancock hopes to end her glittering career by holding aloft the Women's Rugby League World Cup trophy.

If all goes to plan, Steph Hancock will have a story to rival her father - former Queensland State of Origin prop Rohan - after the women's Rugby League World Cup.

Hancock will end her glittering career at the World Cup, starting next week, and hopes to go out with a bang by helping the Jillaroos defend their crown.

"I am just trying to soak everything up in my final camp at the moment," Hancock said at the Jillaroos' camp on the Gold Coast.

"I don't want it to end.

"I just hope we can win and I can finish my career holding up a World Cup."

Such an end would be hard to beat - but so far her dad has her covered.

Hancock has lovingly listened to her dad regale the time when he played in the first State of Origin clash in 1980.

Her father played five games for the Maroons until 1982 but it was the Origin debut that understandably dominated their sometimes endless league chats.

"My dad is my best mate; we can talk footy all day," Hancock told AAP.

"He always talks about playing that first Origin game ever - it is something he will never forget.

"I get a bit emotional talking about him. I am very proud of him and I know he is (talking) of me no matter what happens (at the World Cup)."

Hancock's career appeared over when she was overlooked for May's trans-Tasman clash in Canberra.

However, she fought her way back to co-captain the Jillaroos' 42-4 win in September over Papua New Guinea.

"I am so happy I am not sitting on my couch right now following all of this on social media," said Hancock ahead of her fourth World Cup.

"I would be kicking myself.

"I am glad I have got my body right for this - we are all pumped."

The Jillaroos defeated three-time Cup winners New Zealand for the first time - ending a 13-year losing streak - to claim the 2013 tournament.

Australia are favourites for the six-team tournament after knocking over the Kiwis in the trans-Tasman Test.

"In 2013, I wouldn't say we got lucky, but we did the job," Hancock said.

"But we have never gone into any of these tournaments as favourites."

The Jillaroos open their defence against the Cook Islands on November 16 in a Cronulla triple header.

The first stand alone Women's World Cup boasts Australia, New Zealand, Cook Islands, Canada, England and PNG.

The December 2 final will be held in Brisbane as a double-header with the men's Cup decider.