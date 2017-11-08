From cuddly animals to dancing with indigenous people, Pauline Hanson's third day on the "battler bus" has been eventful.

Pauline Hanson is receiving support in the most unlikely places as she hugged, danced and spoke with indigenous people at her latest "battler bus" destination.

The One Nation leader unexpectedly met the group near the Fitzroy Bridge underpass on her way to a press conference in Rockhampton on Wednesday afternoon.

"It doesn't matter who you are. Whether you're white or whether you're black or what race you are, everyone has earned respect," Senator Hanson told reporters.

The impromptu interaction was a stark change from earlier on day three of her tour of regional Queensland to drum up One Nation support for the November 25 state election.

The senator was almost knocked off her feet by a wombat at the Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary in Yeppoon.

Senator Hanson nicknamed a loud sulfur-crested cockatoo "Annastacia" after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and a strangling boa constrictor "Tim" after Liberal National Party leader Tim Nicholls.

The day was also used to repeat One Nation's commitment to a boutique casino on Great Keppel Island and to floodproof the Rockhampton Airport.

Senator Hanson is not a candidate in the upcoming Queensland election but is touring key central and northern seats without her party's state leader, Steve Dickson.

Mr Dickson is on the Sunshine Coast campaigning for his seat of Buderim, which he won for the LNP in 2015 before defecting to One Nation early this year.