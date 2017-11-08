Senator Jacqui Lambie has been drawn into the dual citizenship saga with claims she may be Scottish. (AAP)

Crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie is facing question marks over her citizenship status following reports her father was born in Scotland.

Senator Lambie insists her affairs are in order.

"I'm happy to put on record that I'm satisfied that my parents are both Australian citizens and I have no concerns about me being a dual citizen because of where they were born or came from, in the case of my father, as an infant," she said in a media statement.

Senator Lambie says she's proud of her Scottish heritage and had learned more about her father's family history in recent weeks while researching her autobiography that is coming out next year.

Her father came to Australia as a toddler from Scotland in the 1950s and her grandfather enlisted in the Australian Army.

It's unclear if Senator Lambie has renounced any potential United Kingdom citizenship by descent before entering parliament.

The High Court booted out of parliament five dual citizen federal politicians including deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce last month.