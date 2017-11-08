James Hardie is buying the German parent of European fibre gypsum board producer Fermacell for 473 million euros.

Building materials supplier James Hardie has agreed to buy German-based parent of fibre gypsum board producer Fermacell for 473 million euros ($A738 million).

Fermacell holds more than 70 per cent share in Europe's fibre gypsum board market and also produces cement-bonded boards.

The highly complementary acquisition will provide James Hardie with a robust growth platform to expand its fiber cement business into the large and affluent European market, and the transaction will be accretive in the second full fiscal year after the acquisition, the company said.