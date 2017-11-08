A re-elected Labor government would throw more than half a billion dollars at upgrading three southeast Queensland hospitals.

A re-elected Queensland Labor government will invest more than half a billion dollars to upgrade the Logan, Caboolture and Ipswich hospitals.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk on Tuesday announced her government had earmarked $679 million - $575.8 million more than the current budget allocation for the project - to improve the services.

The money will fund a range of projects across all three facilities, including more than 320 extra beds and a $12.6 million maternity ward for Logan Hospital.

"It is absolutely essential that families across Queensland have access to good quality healthcare," Ms Palaszczuke told reporters at Logan Hospital on Wednesday.

"This is about show that no matter where you live across Queensland, we will respect you, and honour our commitment that Labor fundamentally delivers in health."

It's one of the most significant announcements from the premier so far this campaign, both in dollar value and its potential impact on the lives of voters.

Ms Palaszczuk's campaign so far has been plagued by gaffes and ongoing issues surrounding the Adani mine, but she said the announcement wasn't an attempt to reset.

"I am going to keep delivering for the people of this state. I have been doing that for the last three years," she said.

Labor has also promised an extra $16.4 million over four years to boost drug and alcohol treatment services.

The premier said the money, which would be divided among eight organisations, would help address the devastating effects of drug addiction, particularly for those hooked on ice.