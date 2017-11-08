Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis is confident Ben Simmons will play a part in the 2019 World Cup. (AAP)

Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis in confident Ben Simmons will be part of the side's World Cup campaign in 2019 but says it's too early to start making bold predictions about his role.

Averaging 18 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists ahead of his 10th career NBA game on Wednesday, Simmons is being hyped as a future great.

Boomers assistant coach Longley, himself a three-time NBA champion, has been in talks with Simmons since his debut with Philadelphia last month.

Simmons recently re-affirmed his Australian allegiance and plans are in place for the 21-year-old to again wear the green and gold at the World Cup in China and at Tokyo's 2020 Olympics.

Lemanis has appointed Longley the job of keeping in touch with Australia's NBA talent as he concentrates on coaching NBL club Brisbane.

"I'm fully focused on the Bullets here at the moment but Luc has absolutely (been talking to Ben) and is handling communication with those guys," Lemanis said.

"He's been playing great; I'm really happy for him after his first year frustratingly out with injury.

"To come in and have the impact he's had is fantastic for him and Australian basketball."

Simmons debuted for the Boomers in 2013 but made himself unavailable for Australia's 2016 Rio Olympic campaign to focus on his entry into the NBA.

Reports out of the United States indicate his allegiance hasn't waned, meaning Simmons would join a team featuring NBA colleagues Patty Mills, Dante Exum, Matthew Dellavedova, Joe Ingles, Thon Maker, Aron Baynes and potentially Andrew Bogut, who will be 35 at the time of the next Games.

While excited at the prospect, Lemanis was careful when asked if the young talent would be given free rein of the team.

"First thing we've got to do is qualify for 2019 and see if circumstances make him available and if it falls into place it's exciting what we could put together," Lemanis said.

Simmons' 76ers play Ingles' Utah on Wednesday.