England's Jermaine McGillvary is free to play France after being found not guilty by the Rugby League World Cup judiciary of biting Robbie Farah.

Farah alleged the Huddersfield star had bitten him in a tackle early in the second half of England's 29-10 win on Saturday night in Sydney.

But it took the Rugby League World Cup judiciary just three minutes to side with McGillvary, as he claimed the allegation was "outrageous" and vehemently denied the charge.