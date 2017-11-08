West Ham spent over 40 million pounds in the previous transfer window but have struggled in their opening league matches, dropping into the relegation zone last weekend after two wins in 11 games.

Former Sunderland manager Moyes was appointed at the London outfit on Tuesday and Gold suggested a limited fund for fresh recruitments.

"We will be sitting down with him... he will be telling us what he thinks we need," Gold told Sky Sports.

"It wouldn't be a lot, let's face it we believed at the beginning of the season that we had the best squad of players for a decade.

"I have no doubt he will tell us where the weakness is... It will be up to Mr. Sullivan to find whoever he feels is the man, it's up to us to go and get him."

West Ham signed striker Javier Hernandez, defender Pablo Zabaleta, and midfielder Marko Arnautovic before the start of the season along with a loan deal for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The London outfit are winless in four consecutive league games and travel to ninth-placed Watford in on Nov. 19.

