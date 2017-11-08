Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has donned a wetsuit to promote a campaign promise. (AAP)

Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has fronted the press in a wetsuit to promote an election campaign promise.

Tim Nicholls has donned a wetsuit and stepped into a freshwater tank at the Cairns Aquarium to announce a funding package aimed at boosting Queensland's tourism industry.

The opposition leader on Wednesday committed the Liberal National Party to a $33 million investment to draw more domestic and overseas visitors through marketing campaigns and lobbying for direct flights.

He fronted the cameras from inside a freshwater tank, rekindling memories of former Labor premier Peter Beattie, who once dived with sharks for a media stunt.

Under the plan, $10 million will be allocated to attracting more flights, with a significant portion devoted to regional Queensland, and $20 million towards marketing campaigns targeting overseas and domestic visitors.

"It doesn't matter whether it's Cairns or Longreach or Townsville or Proserpine, those funds will be available to support attracting more flights and more tourists," he said.

The pledge came days after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's Labor government promised a $134 million investment to rejuvenate the Great Barrier Reef and attract more direct flights and cruise ships to the state if re-elected on November 25.

"This state's tourism industry is worth $25 billion and supports 225,000 jobs," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"If re-elected premier, I can guarantee Queenslanders these numbers will continue to grow."

She accused the LNP of cutting $188 million out of the industry during the single term in office after the 2012 poll.