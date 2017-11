Government backbencher Eric Abetz doesn't believe his colleague Dean Smith's bill for same-sex marriage is necessarily an appropriate starting point.

Liberal backbencher Eric Abetz wants gay marriage legislation to be dealt with by Christmas if the postal vote returns a yes result next Wednesday.

But Senator Abetz, a prominent No campaigner, said if debate goes into next year then "so be it".

