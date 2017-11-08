Signout
James Maloney and Matt Moylan became the seventh and eighth halves to move clubs ahead of the 2018 NRL season, with two more shifts still in the pipeline.
Source:
AAP
39 MINS AGO 

THE NRL'S $8.3 MILLION HALVES MERRY-GO-ROUND

Deals signed in 2017

* KIERAN FORAN - Warriors to Canterbury ($1 million)

* JOSH REYNOLDS - Canterbury to Wests Tigers ($750,000)

* MITCHELL MOSES - Wests Tigers to Parramatta ($700,000)

* BEN HUNT - Brisbane to St George Illawarra ($1.2 million)

* CONNOR WATSON - Sydney Roosters to Newcastle ($500,000)

* COOPER CRONK - Melbourne to Sydney Roosters ($1 million)

Awaiting confirmation

* MATT MOYLAN - Penrith to Cronulla ($900,000)

* JAMES MALONEY - Cronulla to Penrith ($800,000)

Awaiting developments

* MITCHELL PEARCE - possible, Sydney Roosters to Manly ($800,000)

* BLAKE GREEN - possible, Manly to Warriors ($650,000)

(Contract figures based on reported values)

ONLY CLUBS WITH SAME LEADING HALVES THEY STARTED 2017

Gold Coast - Ashley Taylor, Kane Elgey

Canberra - Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin

South Sydney - Adam Reynolds, Cody Walker

North Queensland - Johnathan Thurston, Michael Morgan

