THE NRL'S $8.3 MILLION HALVES MERRY-GO-ROUND
Deals signed in 2017
* KIERAN FORAN - Warriors to Canterbury ($1 million)
* JOSH REYNOLDS - Canterbury to Wests Tigers ($750,000)
* MITCHELL MOSES - Wests Tigers to Parramatta ($700,000)
* BEN HUNT - Brisbane to St George Illawarra ($1.2 million)
* CONNOR WATSON - Sydney Roosters to Newcastle ($500,000)
* COOPER CRONK - Melbourne to Sydney Roosters ($1 million)
Awaiting confirmation
* MATT MOYLAN - Penrith to Cronulla ($900,000)
* JAMES MALONEY - Cronulla to Penrith ($800,000)
Awaiting developments
* MITCHELL PEARCE - possible, Sydney Roosters to Manly ($800,000)
* BLAKE GREEN - possible, Manly to Warriors ($650,000)
(Contract figures based on reported values)
ONLY CLUBS WITH SAME LEADING HALVES THEY STARTED 2017
Gold Coast - Ashley Taylor, Kane Elgey
Canberra - Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin
South Sydney - Adam Reynolds, Cody Walker
North Queensland - Johnathan Thurston, Michael Morgan