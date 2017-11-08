Nufarm has bought a portfolio of European herbicides for cereal crops from US-based FMC Corporation for about $US85 million ($A119 million).

Nufarm says the acquired products have a strong near-term growth profile and generate attractive margins, and will contribute about $A30 million in sales in fiscal 2019, which is the first full year of ownership.

FMC is selling the portfolio to meet the European Commission requirements relating to FMC's acquisition of certain crop protection assets from DuPont.