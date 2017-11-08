Optus Stadium is the name of Perth's new 60,000-seat sports venue located on the banks of the Swan River with a 10-year naming rights deal.

The WA government did not release the value of the deal, but Sports Minister Mick Murray said it exceeded expectations after the stadium cost taxpayers $1.46 billion to build.

AFL will be played at the stadium on the Swan River next year but the first football match there will be an AFL women's game on February 10 and a one-day international cricket match might be played there in late January.