New research shows 25 per cent of office workers can expect a pay rise well above the present record low rate of wage growth.

One in four Australian office workers could be in for a nice surprise - a near eight per cent pay rise.

Research by recruiter Robert Half found 94 per cent of managers plan to give an average salary increase of 7.9 per cent in the next 12 months, well above the nationwide record low wage growth rate of 1.9 per cent.

"Even though national wage growth is at an all-time low in Australia, many employers realise that attributing a pay increase to their top performers is an efficient retention measure," Robert Half director Andrew Morris said on Wednesday.