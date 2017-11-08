Stuart Clark has tipped Hilton Cartwright to be Australia's No.6 bat for the Ashes. (AAP)

Former Test quick Stuart Clark believes Hilton Cartwright has done enough to clinch Australia's No.6 spot for the opening Ashes clash despite a dreaded pair.

He may have just registered a dreaded pair but Hilton Cartwright is the clear cut choice for Australia's Test No.6, former quick Stuart Clark says.

Cartwright appeared to blow his chances as the selectors prepared to name their first Ashes Test squad, with a dismal failure in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield clash against NSW in Sydney.

However Clark believes Cartwright's allrounder appeal should get him over the line against contenders Jake Lehmann and incumbent Glenn Maxwell.

"I would actually go with Cartwright," he told Sky Sports Radio.

"I know he didn't get any runs in the last Shield game but if you look at what happened last year when he played for Australia, he went back to domestic cricket and got a lot of runs and he got runs in the first (Shield) game this summer.

"And the wicket in Brisbane will suit him because there is a bit of extra bounce and he would be used to that in Perth.

"He bowls medium pace which is what I think they are looking for - he is a player of the future."

Cartwright still gets another chance to stake a claim before the Test team is named after the next round of Shield games starting on Monday.

He averaged 53 last summer but has just 24.75 to his name this Shield season to date.

He appeared well behind in a queue also featuring Lehmann who notched a ton and 93 in the same game for South Australia.

Maxwell notched two 50s against the Redbacks while WA teammates Cameron Bancroft (two 50s) and Shaun Marsh (91) have also thrown their hats in the ring.

But Clark believes Cartwright has already shown enough.

"While Maxwell has done what has been asked of him, he didn't get a big hundred," Clark said.

"I would be going with Peter Nevill as 'keeper so it just comes down to No.6 and I would go with Cartwright.

"Bowling is secondary to selectors right now but as a batsman I think his (Cartwright's) technique looks okay."