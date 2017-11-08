As Perth Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi's appeal against her disqualification began, the WA government announced plans to toughen up laws for elected councillors.

The WA government plans to introduce laws in parliament this year that will allow it to sack individual councillors but has backtracked from previous commitments to retrospectively sack Perth Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi.

As Ms Scaffidi's appeal against her 18-month disqualification began in the State Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday, Local Government Minister David Templeman launched plans for a shake-up.

It includes lifting the threshold for disclosure of gifts to $500 and making it easier for elected members to accept gifts, but also preventing them from voting on council matters involving whoever gave the gift.

The push for laws to dismiss councillors or mayors, which will separately be introduced to parliament this year, was prompted by the tribunal's finding that Ms Scaffidi breached the Local Government Act 45 times by failing to disclose gifts, including a $24,000 BHP-funded trip to the Beijing Olympics.

Mr Templeman said he was keen for the government to have powers to sack individual councillors who caused dysfunction, rather than suspending entire councils and putting in costly commissioners and inquiries.

However, he would not commit to the more difficult task of backdating legislation to sack Ms Scaffidi, which Premier Mark McGowan has said he wants to do.

"It's very complex, but we're looking at all options that allow us to deal fairly with an individual," he said.

"The premier and I want to see in Western Australia a piece of legislation that allow us to deal with individuals that bring councils into disrepute ... those matters are being drafted and you'll see that when the legislation is introduced in to parliament."

The plans include a discussion paper calling for public input.

Proposals include requiring elected members who behave poorly to remedial training, and toughening up rules around transparency and disclosure for gifts and relationships with paid staff and council administrations.