Signout
  • Malcolm Turnbull is off to the APEC summit in Da Nang and the East Asia leaders' summit in Manila. (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is attending APEC in Vietnam and the East Asia leaders' summit in the Philippines
Source:
AAP
34 MINS AGO  UPDATED 33 MINS AGO

APEC

* Vietnam is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation in Da Nang.

* Representatives from 21 countries will attend including: Australia, Canada, US, Indonesia, China, Japan, Mexico, Peru and New Zealand.

* APEC has been running since 1989.

AGENDA:

* Trade is the main game.

* The 11 remaining Trans-Pacific Partnership countries will attempt to get the band back together, minus the US.

* There will also be some focus on working towards an Asia Pacific Free Trade Pact.

* The PM will also discuss the prospects of free trade deals with Hong Kong and finalise one with Peru.

EAST ASIA SUMMIT

* The Philippines is hosting the East Asia Summit in Manila.

* The ten members of Association of South East Asian Nations will be represented along with: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the US and Russia.

* The summit has been around since 2005.

AGENDA

* The PM's focus will shift to regional security.

* Regional counter-terrorism efforts, anti-money laundering and the North Korean nuclear threat will be among key discussion points.

* The White House has confirmed a catch up with US President Donald Trump and there will be meetings with other world leaders.

* The PM will be especially keen for talks with his southeast Asia counterparts who he has invited to Sydney in March for a special ASEAN-Australia summit.

Advertisement