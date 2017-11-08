Malcolm Turnbull is off to the APEC summit in Da Nang and the East Asia leaders' summit in Manila. (AAP)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is attending APEC in Vietnam and the East Asia leaders' summit in the Philippines

APEC

* Vietnam is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation in Da Nang.

* Representatives from 21 countries will attend including: Australia, Canada, US, Indonesia, China, Japan, Mexico, Peru and New Zealand.

* APEC has been running since 1989.

AGENDA:

* Trade is the main game.

* The 11 remaining Trans-Pacific Partnership countries will attempt to get the band back together, minus the US.

* There will also be some focus on working towards an Asia Pacific Free Trade Pact.

* The PM will also discuss the prospects of free trade deals with Hong Kong and finalise one with Peru.

EAST ASIA SUMMIT

* The Philippines is hosting the East Asia Summit in Manila.

* The ten members of Association of South East Asian Nations will be represented along with: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the US and Russia.

* The summit has been around since 2005.

AGENDA

* The PM's focus will shift to regional security.

* Regional counter-terrorism efforts, anti-money laundering and the North Korean nuclear threat will be among key discussion points.

* The White House has confirmed a catch up with US President Donald Trump and there will be meetings with other world leaders.

* The PM will be especially keen for talks with his southeast Asia counterparts who he has invited to Sydney in March for a special ASEAN-Australia summit.