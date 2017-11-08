APEC
* Vietnam is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation in Da Nang.
* Representatives from 21 countries will attend including: Australia, Canada, US, Indonesia, China, Japan, Mexico, Peru and New Zealand.
* APEC has been running since 1989.
AGENDA:
* Trade is the main game.
* The 11 remaining Trans-Pacific Partnership countries will attempt to get the band back together, minus the US.
* There will also be some focus on working towards an Asia Pacific Free Trade Pact.
* The PM will also discuss the prospects of free trade deals with Hong Kong and finalise one with Peru.
EAST ASIA SUMMIT
* The Philippines is hosting the East Asia Summit in Manila.
* The ten members of Association of South East Asian Nations will be represented along with: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the US and Russia.
* The summit has been around since 2005.
AGENDA
* The PM's focus will shift to regional security.
* Regional counter-terrorism efforts, anti-money laundering and the North Korean nuclear threat will be among key discussion points.
* The White House has confirmed a catch up with US President Donald Trump and there will be meetings with other world leaders.
* The PM will be especially keen for talks with his southeast Asia counterparts who he has invited to Sydney in March for a special ASEAN-Australia summit.