Australian guard Matthew Dellavedova is set to face more competition for NBA court time from new Milwaukee signing Eric Bledsoe.

The Australian has averaged four fewer minutes across the opening nine games of the season than 2016-17 and is also down on points and assists, with rising talent Malcolm Brogdon preferred at point guard by the Bucks.

While Dellavedova won the NBA championship with Cleveland last year, he will now also need to fend off Bledsoe for court time.

Bledsoe, also 27, was an on-court leader for the Suns and averaged more than 20 points and six assists per game in each of their past two seasons.

"Eric is a dynamic player who brings scoring and toughness to the court while enhancing our young and talented core," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said.

Bledsoe was sacked after he posted "I Don't wanna be here" on Twitter last month.

In exchange, Milwaukee traded two 2018 draft picks and big man Greg Monroe to the Suns in a possible boost for the Bucks' fast-improving Australian centre Thon Maker.

Twenty seven-year-old Monroe has been sidelined recently with a left calf strain.

Over three seasons with the Bucks, he averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 165 games.