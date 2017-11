The South Australian Government will back its Transforming Health policy ahead of the March state election.

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill is standing by his government's controversial health reforms.

He says Transforming Health, which includes a more centralised approach, will create a better healthcare system for the state.

"This idea that somehow there's going to be some nirvana by having individual democracy breaking out all across South Australia as we all run our healthcare units in splendid isolation from one another is absurd," he said on Wednesday.