Ben Simmons has come close to snaring another triple double in the 76ers' win against Joe Ingles' Jazz.

Ben Simmons has won the NBA battle of the Australians with the Philadelphia 76ers defeating Joe Ingles' Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Simmons had another double double with 16 points and 13 rebounds in the 104-97 victory on Tuesday in Salt Lake City to continue his stunning rookie NBA season and guide his team to their fifth consecutive win.

In the final quarter Ingles, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds, was given the job of defending Simmons but the 21-year-old 76ers' star won the duel and with six assists just fell short of claiming the third triple double from his first 10 NBA games.