Despite two hat-tricks, Mitchell Starc (C) needs to bowl smarter at the Gabba, says Stuart Clark. (AAP)

Ex-Test seamer Stuart Clark believes Mitchell Starc must bowl smarter on a lively Gabba deck in the Ashes opener despite his Sheffield Shield heroics for NSW.

Two hat-tricks in one game is no mean feat but Mitchell Starc has been warned he must bowl smarter on a lively Gabba deck in the first Ashes Test.

Former Test seamer Stuart Clark revealed Western Australian coach Justin Langer had told him his batsmen were terrified by NSW left-arm speedster Starc in his Sheffield Shield blitz in Sydney.

Starc inspired the Blues' 171-run win by becoming the first person to nab two hat-tricks in the same first-class match in Australia and the first Aussie in more than 100 years to achieve the feat.

Yet Clark believed Starc would need to bowl better if he was to maximise a juicy Gabba deck expected for the first Ashes Test starting on November 23.

Clark believed Starc's Shield heroics had only shown he could blast out a tail.

Both hat-tricks were against tailenders.

"He can bowl full and fast and straight," Clark told Sky Sports Radio.

"What gets him in a bit of trouble is he probably tries it a bit too much when the wicket has got a bit of life in it.

"He doesn't bowl enough balls on a good length so that they nick it behind.

"When it comes to blasting out the tailenders or the surprise ball, you would throw him the ball every day of the week and say 'have a lash at this' because you know he will knock them over."

However, Clark reckoned Starc's pace wasn't a problem ahead of the Ashes judging by the feedback from the WA camp.

"I was out there late on day three and talking to Justin Langer and a few of the guys and they said he was bowling that fast that it is getting scary for those involved," he said.

"He said the batsmen just stand no chance against him."