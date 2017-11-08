A new report suggests nearly half of the cost of reducing the company tax rate will be offset by revenue gained through increased economic growth.

The Turnbull government's plan to cut taxes for all Australian businesses could add $30 billion to federal coffers due to an uptick in economic activity.

A new research paper, to be published on Wednesday, says modelling by Treasury estimates that the Australian economy will grow by just over one per cent in the long-term, by reducing the company tax rate from 30 to 25 per cent by 2026.

"In the modelling scenario, the total revenue loss from the company tax cut that is recovered in the long run through increased economic growth is estimated to be around 45c per dollar of net company tax cut," the report says, according to The Australian.