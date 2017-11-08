Tom Trbojevic says he is using his first Kangaroos experience to learn from Billy Slater, who he believes is the greatest fullback of all time.

Tom Trbojevic is attempting to find his voice under the tutelage of Billy Slater as he dreams of inheriting the coveted Australian No.1 jumper.

The Manly fullback will turn out in the centres for the Kangaroos in Saturday's Rugby League World Cup match against Lebanon but isn't hiding his ambition to one day lock down a green and gold custodian's role.

He says he's spending his first Australian camp trying to learn from Slater and the way he barks instructions from the back to his troops in defence.