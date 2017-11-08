US President Donald Trump has landed in Beijing, kicking off a three-day visit to China.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to visit the Forbidden City with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan.

Trump is expected to dine with Xi inside the Jianfu Palace. The building dates back to the 18th century and was fully restored in 2005, making it one of the most well-preserved parts of the palace complex.

Dining in the Forbidden City will be a significant honour for Trump, in keeping with what China's Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai promised would be a "state visit-plus."