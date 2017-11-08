Donald Trump appears to be pushing for greater diplomatic efforts with North Korea, a change from his earlier aggressive rhetoric.

President Donald Trump is abandoning his aggressive rhetoric toward North Korea, and urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal".

Trump, in his first day on the Korean peninsula on Tuesday, again pushed Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

"It makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and for the world," Trump said during a news conference alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump said he's seen "a lot of progress" in dealing with North Korea though he stopped short of saying whether he wanted direct diplomatic talks.

He underscored the United States' military options, but he hoped "to God we never have to use" the arsenal.

At an evening banquet, Trump teased an "exciting day tomorrow for many reasons that people will find out". He did not elaborate.

While it was a softer tone than in the past, he did decree that the dictator is "threatening millions and millions of lives, so needlessly".

The central mission of his first lengthy Asia trip is to enlist many nations in the region, including China and Russia, to cut off Pyongyang's economic lifeblood.

Moon, who wants to solidify the friendship, said he hoped the president's visit would be a moment of inflection in the stand-off and said the two leaders had "agreed to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue in peaceful manner" to"bring permanent peace".

Much as he did in Japan, Trump indicated he would place the interlocking issues of security and trade at the heart of his visit

He praised South Korea for significant purchases of American military equipment and urged the two nations to have more equitable trade relationship.

Trump also pushed his economic agenda, saying that the current US-Korea trade agreement was "not successful and not very good for the United States".

He is expected to skip the customary trip to the demilitarised zone separating north and south - a pilgrimage made by every US president except one since Ronald Reagan as a demonstration of solidarity with the South.