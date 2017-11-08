Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is travelling to Vietnam, Hong Kong and the Philippines for trade and terror talks.

Malcolm Turnbull will use a trip to Vietnam to pursue lucrative trade deals, before venturing further afield to push for tighter controls on terror financing and curbing the North Korean threat.

The prime minister will depart for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Da Nang on Thursday.

Officials from the remaining Trans-Pacific Partnership countries have been working in overdrive this week to progress the deal, which was dealt a significant blow after the United States bowed out.

Mr Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who are among the trade pact's loudest advocates, will be pushing to finalise negotiations on contentious aspects and get the 11-nation agreement off the ground.

Australia is also expected to finalise a free trade deal with Peru at the APEC summit and discuss the prospect of similar pacts with Hong Kong, the European Union and other clusters of regional partners.

Trade Minister Steven Ciobo is also heading to the summit, which Foreign Minister Julie Bishop attended earlier this week.

Mr Turnbull will then fly to Hong Kong to meet Chief Executive Carrie Lam. The pair are expected to discuss money laundering and curbing Pyongyang's access to international financial markets.

Afterwards, the prime minister's focus will shift to security when he heads to the East Asia Summit in Manila.

Regional counter-terrorism efforts and the North Korean nuclear threat will feature among key discussion points, along with anti-money laundering.

Mr Turnbull is expected to have a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit and the White House has confirmed a catch up with US President Donald Trump.

He is also likely to meet controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to discuss ongoing Islamic terror threats in the region and the deployment of Australian troops to train local forces.

Australian officials are likely to meet with counterparts from the US, Japan and India to discuss the possible revival of a "quadrilateral forum", which is widely seen as an effort to counter China's growing influence.

While national leaders are not expected to meet about the potential four-way diplomatic and security dialogue, a senior Australian official said the likely meeting of bureaucrats from the four countries was very significant.

"If there is a senior officials' meeting among the quad members I think you could take that as quite a significant step in this area," the official said.

Mr Turnbull will be especially keen for talks with his southeast Asian counterparts, who he has invited to Sydney next March for a special Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Australia summit.