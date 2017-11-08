Social media platform Twitter has doubled the character limit of Tweets to 280. (AAP)

Twitter users will now have double the characters for their Tweets, with the social media giant increasing its character limit to 280, effective immediately.

Twitter is now officially making 280-character tweets available to everyone after testing longer tweets with a subset of its users for the past two months.

The changes should be available to all of the service's users effective immediately, but a company spokesperson cautioned that it could take up to two hours to take effect in all apps around the globe.

Twitter is exempting tweets in Chinese, Korean and Japanese from the new character limit, arguing that these languages already made it possible to put a lot more information into 140 characters.

However, the company decided to not rely on a user's system language or location to implement these varying limits.

"Many people live in foreign countries or travel regularly," explained Twitter product designer Josh Wilburne in a blog post.

"Additionally, many people tweet in multiple languages, sometimes within a single tweet."

Twitter expects people to go a bit crazy once they get access to 280 characters, which is exactly what happened when the company first started testing the feature in September.

"People in the test got very excited about the extra space in the beginning and many tweets went way beyond 140," wrote Twitter product manager Aliza Rosen in a blog post Tuesday.

"People did silly (creative!) things like writing just a few characters per line to make their tweets extra large.

"It was a temporary effect and didn't last long. We expect to see some of this novelty effect spike again with this week's launch and expect it to resume to normal behaviour soon after."

After things calmed down, only five per cent of the tweets sent by people with access to the feature during the recent test had more than 140 characters.

Only two per cent of tweets had more than 190 characters.

What's more, users with access to 280-character tweets ultimately spent more time on the service - a metric that should make investors happy.