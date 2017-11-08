Virgin Australia says an improvement in its underlying performance in the first quarter of the financial year should carry on into to next six months.

Virgin Australia expects its improving financial performance to continue after lifting its first quarter underlying pre-tax profit by $18 million.

Revenue in the first three months of the 2017/18 financial year was up 5.7 per cent on the prior corresponding period, driven by growth in its domestic passenger numbers and reduced capacity.

Chief executive John Borghetti said the airline's underlying performance should continue to improve in the second and third quarters of the financial year, based on current market conditions and the growth of its revenue since April.