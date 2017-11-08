WA batsman Cameron Bancroft has joined Alex Carey, Peter Nevill and Matthew Wade in a four-way battle to become Australia's Test wicketkeeper.

West Australian opener Cameron Bancroft is confident he could do a good job for Australia if selected as a wicketkeeper during the Ashes series against England.

Bancroft has shot into Ashes calculations after starring with the bat in WA's Sheffield Shield loss to NSW.

The 24-year-old scored 76no and 86, and also kept wicket for WA for the entire match.

Peter Nevill, Matthew Wade and Alex Carey were thought to be in a three-way battle to keep wicket in the first Test against England, starting on November 23 at the Gabba.

But Bancroft has also shot into calculations after his recent heroics with bat and gloves. He's had more opportunities behind the stumps this season due to an injury suffered by Sam Whiteman.

"I never thought I would have got asked to play a T20 game as a keeper-batsman for Australia, so that was certainly left-field," Bancroft said of his sole T20 appearance for Australia in 2016.

"Since then, I think my skills have gotten better.

"It's something I always did growing up. If they asked me to do it (in the Ashes) - 100 per cent, I'd believe in myself and back myself to do a really good job."

Bancroft was selected in the Australian Test squad in 2015 for Bangladesh but that tour was cancelled over security concerns.